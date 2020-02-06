Obituary: Freddie Dean Hanney, 64, of Bald Knob

Bald Knob, died Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 at UAMS in Little Rock. He was born Aug. 8, 1955 in Nashville, Arkansas to Betty (Worley) Hanney and the late HC Hanney.

A good man, salt of the earth, a rock, these are the words most often used to describe Freddie Hanney. Like the beams that support a building, Freddie was always there, in the background holding everything together. There to lend a helping hand, get you out of a bind or simply loving his family. Freddie was there! This was never more evident than when he, a father of one son already, fell in love with and married a young woman with three small children of her own. Freddie chose to create a family, taking care of them as his own. A hard working businessman, Freddie worked right alongside his employees, sand blasting, painting and serving his customers with character and integrity. It is this character and integrity that can be seen as a legacy in the lives of his four children and in his grandchildren. Freddie was kind and generous.

He loved to collect guns and spend time hunting deer and ducks. Freddie loved his family, but loved the Lord more. We are glad that he is looking into the face of our Lord and Savior. We will miss him dearly.

He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Teresa (Hamby) Hanney; children, Michael Paul Hanney (Christie), Michael Lynn Cox, Rachael Clairday (Mark, II) and Tasha Moore (James); his mother, Betty Hanney; grandchildren, Katilynn and Wyatt Hanney, Braden, Trenton and Arizona Cox, Mark III, Emilee and Hannah Clairday, Ethen and Audra Moore and his father-in-law, Elgin Hamby.

He is preceded in death by his father, HC Hanney and his mother-in-law,Thelma Hamby.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations a can be made to Worden Baptist Church Missionary Fund: PO Box 811, Bald Knob, AR 72010.

Visitation will be Wednesday 6:00-8:00 p.m. Services will be 2:00 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 6 at the Powell Funeral Home Chapel in Bald Knob.

Interment will be private.

Arrangements entrusted to Powell Funeral Home Bald Knob-Judsonia.

