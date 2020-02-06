Obituary: Eva Jewell Howell Johnson Moody, 88, of Nashville

Eva Jewel Howell Johnson Moody, 88, died Feb. 1, 2020 in Texarkana, Texas. She was born June 3, 1931 in Nashville, Ark., to Sudie Ann Stone Howell and John William Howell.

She was preceded in death by her parents. Her cherished husband of 37 years, James Paul “Jimmy” Johnson of Nashville, Ark., died in 1988.

In 1998, she married her high school sweetheart, Kenneth Beauchamp Moody, who died in Fayetteville, Ark., in 2005.

Eva is survived by two sons, James Paul Johnson and his wife Cathy, John Howell Johnson and his wife Joy, all of Nashville, Arkansas, and one daughter, Suzanna Williams and her husband Jim of Tontitown, Ark.

She is also survived by a sister, Suzanne Lee and her husband Elvis of Phoenix, Ariz., and a host of nieces and nephews. Her grandchildren are John Johnson of Baton Rouge, La., Terra Massey and husband Jamey of Rogers, Ark., Matthew Johnson of Boulder, Colo., Courtney Hicks of Austin, Texas, Annacaye Clark, Rachael Saugey and husband Cole, and Wellington Clark, all of Fayetteville, Ark., Felicity Johnson and husband Levi Baker of Springdale, Ark., Miranda Serrano and husband Tyler of Nashville, Ark., and one great-granddaughter, Ella Saugey of Fayetteville, Ark.

Eva graduated from Nashville High School and attended the University of Arkansas where she majored in English and was a member of the Delta Delta Delta sorority. After returning to her hometown, she became an active volunteer in her community and served in Junior Auxiliary, on the county and state library boards, the Mine Creek D.A.R., the Literary and Heritage clubs, the P.T.A., and helped in schools as a cub scout and homeroom mom.

She was a member of the Church of Christ where she taught Bible classes for several decades and directed the church’s a capella choral group, singing at countless weddings and funerals.

Eva was also a beloved voice and piano teacher for many years and went back to college in later life, excelling in poetry and art.

The family will welcome friends at a celebration of life receptionSaturday, Feb. 8 at 5:00 p.m. at the Black Pearl in Mineral Springs, Ark.

A graveside service will be held earlier under the direction of the Nashville Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Paragould Children’s Home or a favorite charity.

