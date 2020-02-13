Obituary: Elizabeth Jackson, 81, of Murfreesboro

Elizabeth Jackson, 81 of Murfreesboro, Ark., died on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, in Nashville, Ark.

She was born March 14, 1938, in Wells County, Ind., the daughter of the late John W. and Clara Kaves Fox.

Elizabeth was a member of the First Baptist Church in Murfreesboro and C.N.A. for many years in Murfreesboro. The things she enjoyed the most were cooking and spending time with her family, friends and especially her grandkids and great-grandkids. She was also the biggest fan of the Razorbacks, Chicago Cubs, Walker Texas Ranger.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Floyd “Sonny” Jackson; brothers Francis, John, William, and Louis Fox; sisters Betty Roop, Loretta Ladd, and Ruby Ginger.

Survivors include: daughters Debbie Wright and husband Leland of Murfreesboro, Ark., Teresa Shelby and husband Robert of Kirby, Ark.; sons Roger Jackson of Murfreesboro, Ark., Terry Jackson and wife Tessa of Murfreesboro, Ark., Gary Jackson of Murfreesboro, Ark., Joey Jackson and wife Armenia of Saratoga, Ark.; grandchildren Josh Wright, Bradley Jackson, Melissa Jackson, Eric Jackson, Terra Bryant, Kyla Rowton, Kirk Rowton, Kimberlee Shelby, Kyle Shelby, Kara Shelby, and 10 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, friends and family.

Visitation was 6-8 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 8, at Latimer Funeral Home in Murfreesboro. Funeral services were 2 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 9, at Latimer Funeral Home in Murfreesboro, with burial following in Murfreesboro Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.

