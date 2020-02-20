Obituary: Anthony ‘Tony’ Lee Quinn, 59, of Dierks

Anthony “Tony” Lee Quinn, age 59, of Dierks, Ark., passed from this life Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, in Nashville, Ark.

He was born Jan. 11, 1961, in De Queen, Ark. He served in the United States Navy, was a maintenance manager for Tyson in Nashville, and a cattle farmer.

Mr. Quinn was preceded in death by his father, Bobby Gene Quinn.

He is survived by his wife and best friend of 41 years, Cathy Burtsfield Quinn; his mother, Sue Hardin Quinn; two sons, Luke Quinn of Texarkana, Ark., and Blake and spouse Courtney Quinn of Paducah, Ky.; one daughter-in-law, Amy Nixon of Texarkana, Ark.; three grandchildren, Aneesa and Landon Quinn of Texarkana, Ark., and Logan Quinn of Paducah; one brother, Marty and spouse Kelley Quinn of Claremore, Okla.; one sister, Kenya and spouse Jeff Heifner of Dierks; one brother-in-law, Bryan and spouse Jennifer Burtsfield of Orange, Texas; a number of nieces and nephews; special friends, Darrell Wilhite and John Fannin; his Tyson Family; his mother-in-law, Linda Burtsfield of Bellingham, Wash.; and a sister-in-law, Carrie Walls of Canada.

Graveside funeral services for Mr. Quinn were at 2:00 p.m., Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, in the Dierks Cemetery with Michael Howard officiating, under the direction of Wilkerson Funeral Home in Dierks.

The family received friends from 5:00-7:00 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 20th at the Dierks Church of Christ.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Bobby and Anthony Quinn Memorial Scholarship at Diamond Bank in Dierks, Ark.

