Norman mayor, sister killed in crash

The City of Norman is mourning the loss of longtime mayor, Roseanna Markham, and her sister, Deborah Black. Both lost their lives in an automobile accident Friday, Feb. 7, according to the Arkansas State Police.

Markham, 69, and Black, 68, were traveling westbound on Highway 8 in a 2016 Chrysler van. The report states that a 2015 Ford F250 pick up driven by Jeffery Cude, 40, of Mena was traveling eastbound on Highway 8 when he crossed the center line and struck head on the van being driven by Markham.

A minor aged, female grandchild of Deborah Black was in the back seat of the van. She was injured and was taken to Arkansas Children’s Hospital in Little RocK.

The accident happened near Board Camp at approximately 6:22 p.m. Markham and Black were both pronounced deceased at the scene of the accident.

Cude was transported to a medical facility in Mena.

Corporal Benjamin Harrison was the reporting officer. Road conditions were listed as dry and weather conditions were listed as clear.

