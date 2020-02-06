NJHS FCCLA cookie class fundraiser Feb. 11

Decorate a set of Valentine cookies and learn how to outline and flood cookies, how to do wet on wet techniques on cookies, how to stencil, how to mold and make accents for your cookies, how to make a paint your own cookie, how to add texture, how to paint with silver luster dust and much more including recipes and hints and tips.

The class will be held at NJHS on Tuesday, Feb. 11 at 5:30.

The class fee is $40 and you must preregister and prepay for the class no later than Thursday, Feb. 7.

A check made out to NJHS FCCLA may be mailed to:

NJHS FCCLA

1000 North 8th

Nashville, AR 71852

or dropped off at the NJHS office.

All ticket sales are final. In the event you cannot attend the class, you may transfer your ticket to a friend. The maximum number of students is 25. Spots will not be held for people who have not paid.

To sign up for the class or to ask questions, send an email to tammy.elliott@nashvillesd.com or contact her on Facebook or Messenger or text or call me.

All proceeds will be used to help fund expenses for NJHS FCCLA activities.

