NHS names Boys State, Girls State delegates

NHS BOYS STATE DELEGATES. The group includes (front row) Wheeler Eudy, Isaiah Martin and Jacob Martin; (back row) Caiden Erwin and Olman Pineda. Boys State will be May 24-29 at UCA in Conway.

NHS GIRLS STATE DELEGATES. The group includes (front row) Molly Parker, Trinity Tipton and Abbi Parker; (back row) Chloe Wakley and Ahniya Williamson. Girls State will be held May 24-29 at Harding University in Searcy.

Boys State and Girls State delegates were named last week at Nashville High School.

Teachers voted on delegates based on character, scholarship, honesty, leadership, cooperativeness, community participation and service.

All delegates are juniors.

The selections include the following:

Boys State – Caiden Erwin, Isaiah Martin, Jacob Martin, Olman Pineda and Wheeler Eudy

Girls State – Chloe Wakley, Ahniya Williamson, Abbi Parker, Molly Parker and Trinity Tipton

Arkansas Girls State will be held May 24-29 at Harding University in Searcy.

Boys State will be May 24-29 at the University of Central Arkansas in Conway.

Girls State is sponsored by the American Legion Auziliary and provides delegates the opportunity to participate in a hands-on citizenship training program, according to the auxiliary.

Boys State is sponsored by the American Legion and has the same citizenship training focus as Girls State.

Boys State and Girls State delegates are assigned to mock political parties and have the opportunity to run for office in mythical cities and counties.

Throughout the week, the students administrate their mock governments as though they were real.

Participants are instructed in the duties of political offices and of private citizens.

At the end of the week, delegates visit the Arkansas state Capitol in Little Rock to meet elected officials and get a look at how state government operates.

Sen. Larry Teague of Nashville is a member of the Girls State committee in the state Senate.

