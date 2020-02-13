Nashville ‘demo’ organic garden to host seed-saving, seed swap Feb. 21

Nashville Demonstration Organic Garden will be hosting a Community Seed-Saving Workshop and Seed Swap on Friday, Feb. 21, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Tollette Town Hall, 205 Townhall Drive.

Participants are asked to bring seeds, cuttings or transplants to share and trade. No hybrids, GMOs or very old seeds will be accepted.

Participants should provide as much written informationabout each seed variety as possible including variety, history, seed origin, date harvested, growing advice, interesting characteristics, etc.

If you plan to bring any items to swap, go to the registration link at nashvilleghc.com or contact Julio Fuentes at (870) 200-3883 or Pamela Rayburn at (903) 490-1080.

