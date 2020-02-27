M’boro chamber to host chili cook-off at lake March 7

The Murfreesboro Chamber of Commerce will host a chili cooking contest with a grand prize of $500.

The event will be held on Saturday, March 7 beginning at 9 a.m. at the Lake Greeson pavilion near Swaha Landing, in conjunction with the Arkansas Bass Team Trails Tournament also at the lake that day.

Outside the $500 first prize, second place will be awarded $250 and third place $100.

Cooking will begin at 9 a.m. with chili ready for judging at 3 p.m., with some ingredients allowed to be pre-cooked before the commencement of the event.

The contestants, using their own original recipe, will be judged via the international chili cooking contest rules on a impartial and blind basis.

Contestants must cook a minimum of a gallon of chili (about the size of a regular crock pot) and must provide their own serving utensils and containers.

Electrical outlets are available at the pavilion and bowls/small tasting cups will be provided to the contestants.

All entrants must donate their remaining chili after judging to the Chamber of Commerce, who will serve the food to the bass tournament participants as they return for their weigh-ins.

For applications, visit the Murfreesboro Mayor’s office or call (870) 285-3121. There is no entry fee to participate in the event.

