Local players set to play in All Star Showdown

Bryce Fox, Dierks Outlaws

Devon Swopes, Mineral Springs Hornets

LaDarrius Hicks, Mineral Springs Hornets

Walter Phillips, Nashville Scrappers

Jonny Hagler, Nashville Scrappers

Five area football players have been nominated to take part in the first annual Red River FCA All Star Showdown to be held June 6 in Texarkana.

The players include Devon Swopes and LaDarrius Hicks of the Mineral Springs Hornets, Walter Phillips and Jonny Hagler of the Nashville Scrappers and Bryce Fox of the Dierks Outlaws.

Player nominations are now being accepted for the 2020 Red River FCA All Star Showdown Football Game.

“We are excited and blessed to begin what we believe will be an incredible annual event for you and your athletes,” according to the event’s organizers.

Each player will be participate in a meaningful four-day experience with practice for the game, media interviews, a commemorative game jersey, FCA Gear, evening activities within the community, and much more culminating with a game showcasing the talented athletes in our area. In order for this event to be a success we need your help in nominating your players.

There will be two teams drafted – Texas Team and Arkansas Team – with 50 players per team coached by some of the finest coaches in the state of Texas and Arkansas.

“Our goal is for each school in Northeast Texas and South Arkansas to be represented in the All Star Showdown Football Game. We want to highlight all the great talent and character in this area.”

