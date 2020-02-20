Last bank robber sentenced for 2016 heist

By Louie Graves

News-Leader staff

The last of the Oklahoma foursome which robbed the Diamond Bank branch in Mineral Springs in the summer of 2016 finally got his day in court here, and like the others, pleaded guilty.

Even though the robbers were apprehended within months of the robbery, the final member of the team was held by Oklahoma authorities more than three years before being brought here for trial. He was apparently held as a witness in a capital murder case.

Bobby Padillow, 33, black male, Tulsa, pleaded guilty before Judge Tom Cooper, and was sentenced to 18 years in the Arkansas Department of Correction plus 10 years suspended.

Along with his co-conspirators he must make restitution to the bank of $9,888.

In the middle of a hot afternoon Monday, July 23, three black males and one black female burst into the quiet lobby of the bank, demanding money. Two were armed; two held money bags.

The robbers were in the bank less than two minutes before fleeing down a side street.

In re-creating the crime, officers realized that the foursome raced to the city park and changed clothing before heading back to Oklahoma.

They also changed the appearance of their getaway vehicle.

Padillow and the others were charged with aggravated robbery; unauthorized use of another’s property in committing certain crimes; and theft of property – all major felonies.

