Jail fight in Pike County leads to charge for Nashville man

A Nashville man with an extensive criminal background has been charged in Pike County following a jailhouse fight that left another inmate severely injured.

Daniel Austin Nuttle, 23, was charged Feb. 11 with second-degree battery.

According to case files, Nuttle allegedly instigated an attack on inmate Joshua Allen Scott, 35, of Mineral Springs, on Jan. 15.

The two men had served time together in the Arkansas Department of Correction and Nuttle told officers following the fight, “That’s what happens when you snitch in the penitentiary, he had that coming since 2017.”

Scott was treated by medics at the jail before being transported to Howard Memorial Hospital in Nashville where he was kept overnight. Scott was returned to the jail the next morning and collapsed and began having seizures. Medics were again called and the inmate was transferred to a Hot Springs hospital.

Pike County Sheriff Travis Hill was informed later that Scott would likely require surgery on his fractured nose bone and damaged eye. Scott was also reportedly diagnosed with post traumatic seizures and a concussion with loss of consciousness.

