Hempstead Co. jail officer accused of felony offense

A Hempstead County detention officer’s apparent desire to see female inmate’s bare breasts has resulted in a felony charge against him.

Chad Allen Bryant, 28, of Hope was charged Feb. 11 with furnishing, possession or using prohibited articles in the Hempstead County Jail.

Bryant was interviewed by investigators in January and was told that female inmates had stated Bryant was trading cigarettes in exchange for them showing him their breasts. Bryant admitted that he gave one inmate approximately five cigarettes on two different occasions.

