Free 10-week running, walking clinic starts March 3

Starting Tuesday, March 3 at the Nashville City Park, there will be a free 10-week Women Run Arkansas program for women of all ages and fitness levels to promote and address the special needs of women’s fitness through running and walking.

The clinic will meet every Tuesday and Thursday with a morning class that starts at 8:00 and an evening class at 5:30. At the end of the 10 weeks there will be a graduation 5K in Conway on May 9. There is still time to signup for this free clinic. Women Run Arkansas is a non profit organization.

The clinic’s leaders include Linda Chambers, clinic director/Runner Group A; Janet Schade, co-director/treasurer/Intermediate/Advanced Runner; Kim Conant, Walker Group A; Renee Green, Walker Group B; Heather Cornwell, Runner Group A; Stephanie West, Runner Group B; Rebecca Pope, Runner Group B; and Jodi King, Intermediate/Advanced Runner.

To sign-up and for those who would like to help sponsor the group’s mission to continually promote health and fitness in the community, contact them on their Facebook page: WRANashville or by email: wranashvillle@gmail.com

Like this: Like Loading...