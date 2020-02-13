Early voting opens Feb. 18

Howard County

Early voting for Arkansas’s Preferential Primary Election will begin Tuesday, Feb. 18, and will continue through the day before election day, Tuesday, March 3.

Howard County’s early voting at the Carter Day Training Center on N. Main, Nashville, also includes two Saturdays — Feb. 22 and 29 — when the voting place will be open 10-4.

Otherwise, the voting place is open 8-6, Monday-Friday.

There will be early voting at the Dierks Community Center, 102 W. 2nd St., on Monday March 2 from 10-4.

There are six voting places on election day, and all are open 7:30-7:30. Any registered voter from any voting precinct in Howard County may vote at any of the six sites.

The sites include:

• Carter Day Training Center in Nashville;

• Howard County Fair Barn, 1565 Hwy. 371 W., Nashville;

• Mineral Springs Methodist Church, 101 Church St., Mineral Springs;

• Tollette Church of God, 946 MLK, Mineral Springs (Tollette);

• Dierks Community Center, Dierks;

• Umpire Community Center, 15790 Hwy. 278 W., Umpire.

Voters will choose between Democratic and Republican party ballots, except for non-partisan judicial races which will be on both ballots.

The races

The main interest will be on races for the U.S. Presidential nomination from each party.

The candidates include:

Republican — Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente, Donald J. Trump and Bill Weld.

Democrat — Tom Steyer, Kamala Harris, Elizabeth Warren, Pete Buttigieg, Joe Stesak, Julian Castro, Steve Bullock, John K. Delaney, Michael R. Bloomberg, Amy Klobuchar, Mosie Boyd, Tulsi Gabbard, Joseph R. Biden, Bernie Sanders, Marianna Williamson, Andrew Yang, Michael Bennet and Cory Booker.

The non-partisan races include:

For State Supreme Court Associate Justice, candidates are Judge Morgan ‘Chip’ Welch and Barbara Womack Webb.

For Court of Appeals Associate Judge, District 4 Position 2, candidates are Prosecuting Attorney Stephanie Potter Barrett and Emily White.

There is a contested race

for Nashville School Board Zone 2 seat between Misty Wilson and Tem Gunter.

A listed contested race for the Mineral Springs School Board became uncontested when candidate Verna Hockaday withdrew, leaving incumbent Robert Hawkins unchallenged. Ballots were printed before Hockaday withdrew, therefore her name will still be on the ballot.

Opening and processing of absentee ballots will take place in the courthouse annex building at 5 p.m. on March 3.

Pike County

The Pike County Election Commission has set early election hours in Glenwood and Murfreesboro for the March 3 preferential primary election.

Early voting begins on Tuesday, February 18 and will run through March 2 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays.

The sites will be at Pike County Clerk’s Office in Murfreesboro and the Bainum Library and Learning Center in Glenwood.

On the day before the early election, Monday, March 2, early voting will be open at Murfreesboro until 5 p.m. and until 2 p.m. at Glenwood.

Pike County Clerk Randee Reid stresses to potential voters to visit www.voterview.org to preview their ballot before actually going to participate.

Additionally, upon arriving to vote, electors will be asked to select one of three ballots — Democratic, Republican or Non-Partisan.

On election day, Tuesday, March 3, county voters will be able to attend any of the four countywide vote centers from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. The centers are located at the Municipal Building in Murfreesboro, the Carmen Hendrix Building on the Delight School campus, Bethlehem Baptist Church in Kirby and the Bainum Library and Learning Center in Glenwood.

Any registered Pike County voter that would prefer to vote via absentee ballot can request on by calling the Pike County Clerk’s office at (870) 285-2743. This is also the only format upon which voting by paper ballot can be achieved.

The absentee ballots will be opened, processed and canvassed in the Pike County Clerk’s office at 4 p.m. on March 3. However, results will be not released until the polls close at 7:30 p.m.

The contested races to appear upon selected ballots the will be limited to the following, with the latter two appearing on all ballots:

Democratic candidates for U.S. President: Cory Booker, Joe Sestak, Elizabeth Warren, Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar, Bernie Sanders, Michael R. Bloomberg, John K. Delaney, Kamala Harris, Tulsi Gabbard, Steve Bullock, Michael Bennet, Andrew Yang Julian Castro, Mosie Boyd, Marianne Williamson, Joseph R. Biden or Tom Steyer

Republican candidiates for U.S. President: Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente, Donald Trump or Bill Weld

State Supreme Court Associate Justice Position 4: Barbara Womack Webb or Judge Morgan “Chip” Welch

Court of Appeals Associate Judge District 04, Position 02: Prosecuting Attorney Stephanie Potter Barrett or Emily White

With no contested races for the primary election as far as school board elections, voters living in each of the three schools districts will have their school district millage on the ballot. The following figures reflect no increase from the amount collected last year.

Centerpoint School District: 41 Mill School Tax

Kirby School District: 36 Mill School Tax

South Pike County School District: 41 Mill School Tax

For those interested, a list of election officials, deputy county clerks and additional deputies for the March 3 election has been posted in the Pike County Clerk’s office.

Any objections of the above referenced list should be directed toward the Pike County Election Commissioners, which is comprised of Dr. Terry Hutson, Jim O’Neal and John Benjamin.

Other questions about the election can be answered by calling the Pike County Clerk’s office.

