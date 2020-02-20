ACA Spring Conference coming to Nashville March 9

One of the Arkansas Cattlemen’s Association 2020 Area Spring Conferences will be held at the Howard County Fairgrounds in Nashville on Monday, March 9.

The Area 3 conference will start at 6 p.m. at the fairgrounds, located at 1565 Highway 371.

The annual ACA spring conferences are intended to update all local associations within the designated ACA areas about association business, membership, leadership and industry news.

These conferences are held with open invitations extended to all ACA members and their families, county and association leadership friends, neighbors, non-members and representatives from all industry-related businesses and organizations.

For more information, call (501) 224-2114.

