Youth beekeeper program continues, sign up by Feb. 1

Southwest Arkansas Beekeepers Association is continuing a new youth beekeeping program started last year. The two-year program provides beekeeping education and guidance to youths through age 19 and teaches them the skills to continue the hobby into later life.

First-year training provides the knowledge and some basic skills to prepare youths for the more independent and hands-on beekeeping activities of year two. The training is provided free of charge, however, Junior Beekeepers are responsible for the costs of their own basic protective equipment such as bee suits and gloves. Successful completion of the two-year program earns the Junior Beekeeper a hive of bees, beekeeping tools and certification.

Young individuals who participate in the program must have the approval of their parent/legal guardian. The number of internships available each year is limited and applications will be reviewed based on those youths who have a demonstrated desire to learn. At least one parent or legal adult guardian must accompany junior beekeepers during workshops, meetings and other activities of the program. Any youths who are allergic to bee stings may not participate in this program.

For more information, contact Bob or Becky Cowling at (870) 246-9657. Applications must be received by Feb. 1.

