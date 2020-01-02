Two locals hurt in Jan. 1 wreck

A Mineral Springs mother and son were critically injured in a one-vehicle accident the morning of Jan. 1, according to the Arkansas State Police.

The accident injured driver Shuntal Brown, 49, and Earnest Raheem Brown, 20.

The pair were northbound on Highway 355 South of Tollette when their 2014 Ford Fusion crossed the centerline, left the roadway, struck a culvert and overturned before striking a utility pole. The younger Brown was ejected.

Mrs. Brown was taken by air ambulance to a Little Rock hospital while her son was transported by ground ambulance to a Texarkana hospital.

