The Cecil ‘Birddog’ Harris Memorial Early Files

124 years ago: 1896

Uncle Pleas White, an old and respected citizen of the Muddy Fork neighborhood, died Saturday night. The family has the sympathy of the News in their bereavement.

(Adv.) Guess how many peas in a pint bottle and get a fine double-barrel breech loading shotgun. No one is entitled to guess except those who buy one of our 5 cent Henry Clay Cigars. Contest will close with the sale of 500 cigars. The person guessing nearest the correct number first will get the gun, which can be seen at our store. The Racket Store, M. J. Bryant, proprietor

_____

97 years ago: 1923

The Howard County Agriculture Committee had a very important meeting at the Nashville Hotel Saturday night, when the members were entertained with a dinner. The meeting was called for the purpose of discussing the action of Bert Johnson, special committeeman for securing a county demonstration agent. By unanimous vote the body approved Mr. Johnson’s actions.

In late December the News received $25 in cash from the Nashville organization of the Knights of the Ku Klux Klan with instructions to turn it over to the proper persons for use in giving the poor people of the city things to brighten their Christmas.

(Adv.) Liberty Theatre, Tonight, “The Mysterious Eyes of the Ku Klux Klan”

_______

Pine Theatre, Main Street, Dierks, circa: 1950

64 years ago: 1956

Mrs. Ralph Tyndall incurred a broken arm when she fell on the stairs at Nashville Junior High building.

Fire Wednesday destroyed a frame barn, 5,000 bushels of corn, a $1,500 corn sheller, and threatened the entire Ponder Feed Mill for an hour before firemen whipped the conflagration. Owner Coy Ponder said some fire and water damage was done to feed and to the side of the elevator and mill proper. The cause of the fire was not known.

_______

33 years ago: 1987

Attorney General Steve Clark is cautioning consumers about offers for “free prizes” which often are accompanied by high pressure sales presentations and other obligations before the prizes are awarded. High pressured sales techniques are considered poor business practices, but are not illegal.

There simply are very few things to be given away absolutely free.

Nathan Hunters Association will sponsor a target turkey shoot in April at Reese’s hayfield at Nathan.

Childress High School class of 1967 will meet in April at the home of Geneva Perry to plan for a 20-year class reunion.

(Adv.) Family Pleasin’! All-You-Can-Eat. Sunday Lunch 11 a.m. -2 p.m. Chicken Fillets, includes salad bar, French fries or baked potato and Texas toast. $4.99. Tastee Freez. Big T, a family restaurant.

Like this: Like Loading...