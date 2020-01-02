The Cecil ‘Birddog’ Harris Memorial Early Files

123 years ago: 1896

Wanted: A bright boy or girl in this and every town in this vicinity where there is not an agent to sell the New York Ledger, America’s greatest story paper, by the week, making 2 cents on every copy sold.

Col. S. N. Morrison came in this week with a drove of mules from Abilene, Texas. Col. Morrison is a money maker and has good stock.

(Adv.) When the hair has fallen out leaving the head bald, if the scalp is not shiny there is a chance of regaining the hair by using Hall’s Hair Renewer.

96 years ago: 1923

The Monthly Golden Rule Sales under the auspices of the Nashville Advertising Club on last Monday proved a great success as was shown by the large crowds attracted to the city.

The free picture show for the visitors was also a very important feature of the day. A large number of people attended and had an enjoyable time.

Nashville Junior High School chapter of National Junior Honor Society, 1981

William Hockaday last Saturday brought a very interesting freak egg to the News office for display. The egg is perfectly round and weighs about the same as any regular chicken egg. This is the first specimen of a round chicken egg ever displayed by us.

(Adv.) Ford Sedan, new price $595 F.O.B. Detroit. Equipped with electric starting and lighting system, demountable rims, extra rim and nonskid tires all around. It is the greatest motor car value ever produced. A. C. Hallman, Dealer

73 years ago: 1946

Miss Amanda Reese, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. J. B. Reese of Nashville, a student at Henderson State Teachers College in Arkadelphia, was elected as the most popular girl and the best dressed girl in the first Who’s Who election sponsored by the Oracle, student newspaper.

Farmers in the southern end of Howard County have until January 1 to comply for eligibility to participate in the 1947 malaria control program.

(Adv.) How women and girls may get wanted relief from functional periodic pain. Try Cardui. If it helps, you’ll be glad you did.

63 years ago: 1956

The Arkansas Supreme court was asked to rule whether a man’s fist is a murderous weapon in the case of a 26-year-old Dierks resident, who had been sentenced to a year in the penitentiary for an attack on his former father-in-law. Orville Morris, a Korean War veteran, has appealed his year sentence, which was handed down in Pike Circuit Court, after he pleaded guilty to a charge of assault with intent to kill.

At least one familiar table item, salt, has not been effected by rising prices. The price today is 7.5 cents per pound, the same as consumers paid in 1812.

(Adv.) Tune in channel 3 Shreveport, channel 6 Texarkana. Let us install a conical antenna, $13 dollar exchange. Rubens Maytag Store.

