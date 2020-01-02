SWAR Invitational starts Saturday in Mineral Springs

One of the state’s oldest basketball tournaments, the Southwest Arkansas Invitational, will be held in Mineral Springs Jan. 4-11.

Games will be played Saturday, Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday.

The tournament first started in the late 1930s i Saratoga and it was played every year until 1981 when the old Saratoga gym burned.

The tournament was suspended when Saratoga consolidated with Mineral Springs but was revived by former MS Hornet Coach Roy Backus.

This year’s edition features 10 boys and nine girls teams and tips off Saturday at 12:30 with a boys’ game between Murfreesboro and Ashdown JV.

