Obituary: Terry Wayne Wilkerson, 50, of Nashville

Terry Wayne Wilkerson, 50, of Nashville, died Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, in Hope.

He was born Feb. 17, 1969, in Dimmitt, Texas, to Fred Rayford Wilkerson and Mary Lou Gilbert Wilkerson.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Johnny Wilkerson.

Survivors include: his mother, Mary Wilkerson of Ozan, and father, Rayford Wilkerson of Texas; five brothers, Ricky, Freddy, Bobby, Eugene, and Heath; two daughters, Ashley Brock and Tara Cravens; two sons, Steven Boyd and TJ Wilkerson; two step-daughters, Christine and Kassie Hibner; also, grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

