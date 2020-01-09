Obituary: Teresa Lorraine Rather, 79, of Delight

Teresa Lorraine Rather, age 79 of Delight, Ark.,passed away on Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, in Hot Springs, Ark.

She was born Sept. 28, 1940 in Mission, Texas, the daughter of the late Joseph and Annie Theis.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Joel “Darrell” Rather; brothers James, Joe, and Thomas Theis; sisters Evelyn Theis, Helen Jordan, Dorthy Frejia, Margaret Glover, and Frances Powell.

Survivors include: three sons, Jimmy Rather and wife Vickey of Murfreesboro, Ark.; Lynn Rather and wife Cathy of Delight, Ark.; David Rather and wife Sylvia of Delight, Ark.; nine grandchildren, Joseph, Jonathan, Kristian, Peter, Rachel, Dalton and wife Haley, Dylan, Drew, Darla; seven great grandchildren, Brayden, Gerah, Carson, Aubrey, Kamry, Asher, Emma; sisters Pat Powell and husband Lindy of Patmos, Ark., Josephine Helms and husband Don of Lewisville, Ark.; one brother-in-law Burnice Powell of Patmos, Ark.; and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.

Visitation was 6-8 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 1, at Latimer Funeral Home in Murfreesboro.

Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Thursday, January 2, at Latimer Funeral Home in Murfreesboro, with Rev. Jim Henderson officiating Burial will follow in Delight Cemetery under the direction of Latimer Funeral Home in Murfreesboro.

Pallbearers will be Joseph Rather, Jonathan Rather, Dalton Rather, Dylan Rather, Drew Rather, and Gary Helms.

You may send an online sympathy message at www.latimerfuneralhome.com.

