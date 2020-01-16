Obituary: Mildred Lamb Austin, 87, of Reno, Nev.

Mildred Lamb Austin, age 87, died on Nov. 22, 2019, in Reno, Nev.

Mildred is survived by her son, Scott; her daughter, Janeane; her grandchildren, Zackery, Salena and Shanay; and her sister, Nellie. She is preceded in death by her husband, Raymond, and her seven other siblings.

Mildred was the eighth of nine children born to parents M.T. Lamb and Nettie Alice Lamb, in Nathan, Ark., on April 8, 1932. She graduated from high school in Nashville, Ark., in 1950. In 1957 she moved to Reno, Nev., and accepted a position as a cashier at the Nevada Club where she worked for almost 30 years.

She married Raymond Austin on Oct. 10, 1965, and the couple had two children together.

She was deeply involved in Reno Little League Baseball for the majority of her life, and was instrumental in establishing the Challenger Division of Little League Baseball along with her husband Raymond. She enjoyed reading, spending time at the baseball park, and being with her friends and family. Her family and friends will always remember her as a strong, independent person.

A funeral is scheduled for Mildred on Jan. 11, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Walton’s Funeral Home located at 2155 Kietzke Lane. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Mildred’s life. In lieu of flowers a donation can be made to the Challenger division of Reno Little League. To make a donation pease send checks to Reno National Little League, Kathy Crawford at 3920 Bellingham Drive, Reno, NV 89511.

