Obituary: Megan Rae Thompson, 38, of Lockesburg

Megan Rae Thomason, 38 of Lockesburg, died Wednesday, Jan.1, 2020, in Little Rock. She was born March 24, 1981, in Pine Bluff, the daughter of Richard Thomason and the late Melanie Kay Olsen Thomason.

She was a member of the Ben Lomond Fire Department, and a member of the Ben Lomond First Baptist Church.

Survivors include: her father, Richard Thomason and stepmother, Karen Thomason, of Lockesburg; a half-brother, Derek Fetrow of Straw City, Kan.; and a brother, Sean Thomason of Conway.

A memorial service will be Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Nashville Funeral Home in Nashville.

