Obituary: Lonnie Gene Eudy, 67, of Dierks

Lonnie Gene Eudy, age 67 passed away Dec. 30, 2019, in Dierks, Ark. He was born March 5, 1952 in Howard County to the late Velma Lois Young Eudy and Arthur Eudy.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his first wife, his soul mate, Sheryl Helms Eudy; one son, Lonnie Shane Eudy; one brother, Allen Lloyd Eudy; one sister, Joyce Ann Eudy.

Survivors include: one son, Allen Scott Eudy and wife Wendy of Queen City, Texas; two grandsons, Austin Allen Eudy of Aviano, Italy; Lane Charles Eudy of Queen City, Texas; two brothers, Terry Wayne Eudy of Dierks, Ark.; Daniel Lynn Barnett of Dierks, Ark.; one sister-in-law, Shelia Eudy of Dierks, Ark.; three nephews, Edwin Eudy and Regena, Paul Eudy, Blake Eudy and Kelly; one niece, Anna Eudy Espinoza and a host of friends.

Visitation was 6-8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020 at Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville, Ark.

Graveside services were at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at McHorse Cemetery under the direction of Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

You may send an online sympathy message at www.latimerfuneralhome.com.

