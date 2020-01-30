Obituary: Lewis ‘Bud’ Kennedy, 89, of Murfreesboro

Lewis “Bud” Kennedy, age 89 passed away Jan. 26, 2020, in Murfreesboro, Ark. He was born Dec. 8, 1930, the son of the late Ottis and Carrie Wisener Kennedy.

Mr. Kennedy was a member of the Maple Springs Baptist Church, a United States Army veteran, and worked as a carpenter. After his retirement he worked as a Park Ranger for the U.S. Corps of Engineers.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one son Michael Charles Kennedy; two brothers, Royston Kennedy and Gilbert Kennedy; and a sister, Jane Ann Kennedy.

Survivors include: his wife, Melba Kennedy of Murfreesboro, AR; one son, Alan Kennedy and wife Shawna of Murfreesboro, AR; one daughter, Viki Reynolds and husband, Justin of Murfreesboro, AR; two brothers, Charles Kennedy of Murfreesboro, AR, and Donald Kennedy of Murfreesboro, AR; one sister, Dorothy Partain of Murfreesboro, AR; and three grandchildren, Alex Lewis Kennedy, Emily Posey, and Jarod Posey.

Visitation will be 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 28, at Latimer Funeral Home in Murfreesboro.

Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 29, at Latimer Funeral Home in Murfreesboro, with Justin Reynolds officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Joy Cemetery, under the direction of Latimer Funeral Home in Murfreesboro.

Pallbearers will be Alex Kennedy, Dillan Kennedy, Dalton Cherry, Levi Cherry, Jeffrey Synco, Jarod Posey.

