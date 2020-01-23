Obituary: Karen Louise Combs, 62, of Murfreesboro

Karen Louise Combs, 62 of Murfreesboro died Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, in Hot Springs.

She was born July 4, 1957 in Neon, Ky. She studied with the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses.

She was preceded in death by her father, Flem Combs, and two brothers, Ronnie and Stevie Combs.

Survivors include: her Mother, Beatrice Jester of Camden; her children, Kyla Scoggin and husband Tracy of Murfreesboro, Jeremy Combs and wife Stephene of Center Point; siblings Sherry Combs of Nashville, Mickey Prodell of Nashville, Bud Combs of Mineral Springs, Melvina Combs of Hot Springs, Melenna Horn of Camden, and Libby Watkins of Columbus, Ohio; also grandchildren and a great-grandchild.

A Celebration of Life for Karen was Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, at 3 p.m. in Nashville Funeral Home.

