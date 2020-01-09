Obituary: Julia Ann Jacques Hintze, 81, of Nashville

Julia Ann Jacques Hintze, “JuJu,” age 81 passed away on Dec. 31, 2019, in Nashville, Ark.

She was born May 4,1938, in the Blue Bayou Community to Ollie “Bud” Clardy Jacques and Winona Christine Watson Jacques.

She attended Center Point School until moving to Nashville where she graduated class of 1956. She married the love of her life, Fritz August Hintze, on Jan. 11, 1958, who preceded her in death in 1967.

Julia Ann became a Christian in August 1953 at Blue Bayou Church of Christ. She later faithfully attended Sunset Church of Christ where she taught the 2-year-old class on Wednesday night for many years.

She worked several different jobs throughout her years but enjoyed sewing and cooking for the public, baby sitting and keeping her grandchildren.

She was a member of Extension Homemaker Club for over 50 years, where she participated in many events including catering, county fairs, workshops, and cooking and sewing classes. She found her true enjoyment in hosting her family, and friends.

Julia Ann was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and stepfather, Raymond Calvin Wesson, one step-brother, Dr. John Wesson, and sister-in-law, Zelda Wesson Orr.

She is survived by: her son, Fredrick Clardy Hintze and wife Eva of Nashville, Ark.; daughter Ramona Suzanne Hintze Starks and husband, Paul of Hurst, Texas; grandchildren Stephany Nichole Hintze Aylett and husband, Brian of Nashville, Ark., James Fritz Hintze and wife Ashley of Redline, Penn., Michael Edward Starks and wife Laura of Searcy, Ark., Kinsey Meredith Starks Wallis and husband Colby of Hurst, Texas, Jonathan Mason Starks and wife Taylor of Houston, Texas, Matthew David August Starks of Hurst, Texas; three great-grandchildren, Lindsey Danielle, Laken Michelle, and Lucas Michael Aylett all of Nashville, Ark.; her beloved cousin Elizabeth Tomerlin, and a host of other family and friends.

Visitation was 6-8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at Latimer Funeral home in Nashville.

Funeral services were at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at Latimer Funeral home in Nashville. Burial followed at County Line cemetery.

You may send an online sympathy message at ww.latimerfuneralhome.com.

