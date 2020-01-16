Obituary: Joyce McCauley, 83, of Murfreesboro

Joyce McCauley, age 83 passed away Jan. 10, 2020, in Murfreesboro, Ark.

She was born April 17, 1936 in Nashville, Ark., to the late Floyd Sides and Annie Vera Sides.

She is proceeded in death by her parents; her husband, Walter McCauley; two brothers, Olen Sides, Alvis Sides; one sister, Virginia Westfall; one daughter, Debra Glenn Goodwin.

Survivors include: two granddaughters, Stephanie Keys, Stacey Keys; great grandchildren, Jaycee Keys and Haven Goodwin, Tim Goodwin, Cole Goodwin, Katie Goodwin; two nieces, Becky Floyd, Phyllis Free; nephews Zach Free, Shawn Sides, David Sides, Randy Sides; son-in-law, Harold Glenn and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.

Visitation will be 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

Graveside service will be 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, at Ozan-Bingen cemetery under the direction of Latimer Funeral Home.

You may send an online sympathy message at www.latimerfuneralhome.com

