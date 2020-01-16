Obituary: Joyce Fern Kesterson Bennett, 83, of Newhope

Joyce Fern Kesterson Bennett, age 83, a resident of Newhope, Ark., died Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020 at her home.

She was born Feb. 26, 1936 in Dierks, Ark. She was a homemaker.

Mrs. Bennett was preceded in death by her parents, Burley and Bessie Hill Kesterson; her husband, Charles Elvis Bennett; a son, Eddie William Bennett; two daughters, Sherry Ann Bennett Cook and Terry Lynn Bennett O’Neal; a granddaughter, Wendy Cook; a great-granddaughter, Eliza Eliana Bennett; a brother, James Kesterson, and a sister, Betty Sue Billings.

She is survived by her children and their spouses, Elvis and Brenda Bennett of Langley, Ark., Patti Bennett Morris and husband Bokey of Dierks, and David and Kim Bennett of Newhope; a brother and sister-in-law, Wayne and Kay Kesterson and a sister, Linda Smith; her grandchildren, Heath Bennett, Heather Bennett Icenhower, Holly Bennett, Jamie Cook, Jennifer Cook Cogburn, Brandy Bennett Bruce, Eric Bennett, Sarah Bennett Fox, Ryan O’Neal, Shaun O’Neal, Joy Greenwood Cannon, Willy Greenwood, Jonna Greenwood Alexander, Jonathan Bennett, Brittany Bennett Webb, Kourtney Bennett, and Whitney Bennett Ray; 32 great-grandchildren, and a number of nieces and nephews.

Funeral services for Mrs. Bennett will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020 in the Freewill Baptist Church in Newhope with Kevin Jewell and Raymond Dees officiating. Burial will follow in the Liberty Cemetery, under the direction of Wilkerson Funeral Home in Dierks.

Family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 p.m., Friday, Jan. 17th at the funeral home in Dierks.

The pallbearers will be great-grandsons: Braden Cannon, Brett Cannon, Hunter Humphries, Ashton Humphries, Justin Greenwood, and Garrett Greenwood.

You may leave a condolence on-line at www.wilkersonfuneralhomes.com

Honorary pallbearers are great grandsons: Caleb Hicks, Kaden Fox, Carter Fox, Marcus Bruce, Austin Cook, Bo Bennett, Jon-Henry Bennett, Dawson Bennett, Aubrey Bennett, Hayden Humphries, Broncs Alexander, and Hospice Home Care.

Like this: Like Loading...