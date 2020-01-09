Obituary: Joy Rhea Morrow Slatton, 87, of Delight

Joy Rhea Morrow Slatton, 87, of Delight, died Dec. 14, 2019, in Hot Springs.

She was born Feb. 20, 1932, the daughter of the late Thomas W. Morrow and Mary Alma Harris.

She was preceded in death by two brothers, Hubert Morrow and Herbert Morrow; six sisters, Marie Montgomery, Thelma Lloyd, Birdie Morrow, Evelyn Latch, Clarice Theobolt, and Carolyn Palmer.

Survivors include: her husband of 70 years, Lyman Slatton; four children, Oscar Slatton, Peggy Stone, Matt Slatton and wife Terrie, and Kay Martin; also grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She had served as a teacher’s aide at Delight Public Schools, and was a member of the Delight Church of Christ. Above all else, she loved the Lord, and she spent a lifetime of example for all that knew her. She was a true lady of beauty and grace.

