Obituary: Jerry Westfall, 72, of Nathan

Jerry Westfall, age 72, of Nathan, Ark., went to be with the Lord, Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, in Nashville, Ark. He was born March 5, 1947, in Nashville, Ark., to the late Granville and Edna Jones Westfall.

Mr. Westfall was a member of the Nathan Church of Christ and worked at the Briar Plant for 33 years. After retirement, he came home to raise cattle, chickens, and spend time with his kids.

Survivors include his wife Sharon Westfall of Nathan, AR; two sons Eric Westfall and wife Detra of Murfreesboro, AR, Bryan Westfall and wife Sara Beth of Nathan, AR; one daughter Jeri Beth Davis and husband Terrell of Lodi, AR; seven grandchildren Jordan Westfall, Morgan Westfall, Brooke Westfall, Thomas Davis, Gracie Davis, Bailey Westfall, and Claire Westfall.

Visitation will be 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, January 29, at Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 30, at Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville, with Danny White and Bob Jamison officiating, burial to follow in Corinth Cemetery under the direction of Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

Pallbearers will be Robbye Westfall, Greg Westfall, Chad Westfall, Jeff Westfall, Ranay Floyd, Joseph Floyd.

Honorary Pallbearers will be Wilton Westfall, Ricky Westfall, Dallas Sweeden, Red White, Don Watson, Doug Cornish, Larry White, and Wade Reed.

