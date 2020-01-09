Obituary: Elizabeth Parker Crawford, 79, of Nashville

Elizabeth Parker Crawford, age 79, of Nashville, Ark., passed away on Dec. 30, 2019 in Texarkana, Texas.

She was born on Sept. 15, 1940, in McCaskill, Ark., the daughter of the late Leon and Estelle Parker.

Mrs. Crawford was a member of Harvest Time Assembly in Murfreesboro, and served as a Sunday School teacher for many years.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Crawford, and a brother, Tommy Parker.

Survivors include: one son, Charles Allen Crawford and wife Valerie of Texarkana, Texas; daughters Sue Beth Tollett and husband Drew of Ozan, Ark., Kim Conant and husband James of Nashville, Ark., Vicki Cook and husband Vince of Nashville, Ark.; one sister Lecil Deloney and husband Donnie of Ashdown, Ark.; grandchildren Christopher Crawford, Russell Sparks, Kayla Jones, Kevin Conant, Jordan Conant, Alayna Cook, Kyler Conant, Caleb Cook; great-grandchildren Konner Jones, Jackson Sparks, Kollin Jones, and Hunter Sparks, as well as a number of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Visitation was 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 31, at Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

Funeral services were at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 1, at Harvest Time Assembly in Murfreesboro, with Alan Parker officiating, burial will follow in Ben Lomond Cemetery, under the direction of Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

Pallbearers: Christopher Crawford, Russell Sparks, Kevin Conant, Jordan Conant, Kyler Conant, and Caleb Cook.

Memorials may be made to the Hospice of Texarkana, 2407 Galleria Oaks, Texarkana, TX. 75503.

