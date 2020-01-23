Obituary: Curtis Emerson Cox, 79, of De Queen

Mr. Curtis Emerson Cox, age 79, resident of De Queen, passed from this life on Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2020, in a Texarkana hospital.

He was born to Milton Fred and Minnie Mildred Emerson Cox on May 3, 1940 in Sevier County, Ark. Curtis was a 1958 graduate of the De Queen High School and attended the University of Arkansas on a football scholarship. Prior to high school graduation, Curtis was selected to play on the 1958 Arkansas High School All-Star Football Team and proudly served with the Army National Guard. He was a starting Linebacker for the Arkansas Razorback from 1959 to 1961. He also played as Runningback and he proudly wore #31. Curtis married the love of his life, Donna Jane Allen, on March 18, 1965 in De Queen. He worked for Southwest Arkansas REA for 42 years. He started his career as a Lineman and finished the last 15 years as District Manager. He was a Mason, member of Masonic Lodge 461 in De Queen, and was a member of Friendship Baptist Church. He held many offices and received the “Pillars of Solomon” award in 2008. He was the former Scout Master for De Queen Troop 55 and enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, cooking and spending time outdoors, but most of all, he cherished the time spent with his children and grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Leroy Cox and Dwayne Cox; and one sister, Willie Jean Simer.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his loving wife of over 54 years, Donna Cox of De Queen; one son, Keith Allen Busby and his wife Vicki of Kirby; one daughter, Carla Jane Shelton and her husband Buddy of De Queen; three grandchildren, Bryan Scott Shelton and his wife Ashley of De Queen, Randall Eric Shelton and his wife Ashley of Mulberry and Callie Jane Busby of Kirby; one great-grandson, Jaxon Ty Shelton of De Queen; as well as, nieces, nephews, other relatives and a host of friends.

Funeral Services for Mr. Curtis Cox were held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in the Chandler Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. George Frachiseur officiating. Burial followed in the Mt. Ida Cemetery, under the direction of Chandler Funeral Home, De Queen. The family received friends from 4-6 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 18th, at the funeral home. You may send an online sympathy message at www.chandlerfuneral.com.

