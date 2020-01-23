Obituary: Calvin Eugene Jones, Jr., 37, of Saratoga

Calvin Eugene Jones, Jr., 37, of Saratoga died, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020.

He was born Aug. 4, 1982, in Monticello. He was a welder for Supreme Fixture Company.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Leslie Louise Jenkins Jones in 2017.

Survivors include: his father, Calvin Eugene Jones, Sr. of Saratoga; a daughter, Kallie Louise Jones of Nashville; two brothers, Shelby Jones of Nashville, and Wesley Jones of Ashdown.

A memorial service was held at 4 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020 at Nashville Funeral Home with Joe Kelly officiating. Interment will be later.

