Obituary: B.R. ‘Jack’ House, 95, of Dierks

B. R. “Jack” House, 95, of Dierks died Monday, Jan. 20, 2020.

He was born Aug. 2, 1924, in Brushy, the son of the late Joel Ernest House and Martha Ida Pinkerton House.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Alene House; two sons, Larry House and Kevin House; a brother, Doyle House; and two sisters, Winnie Matthews and Nora Faye Pate.

He was a U.S. Army veteran and was a member of the Bissell Chapel Church. He was employed with Phillips Petroleum for more than 35 years until his retirement.

Survivors include: his wife, Dorothea House of Dierks; a son, Troy House and wife, Rhonda of Langley; three daughters Denise Schenk and husband Don of Stinnett, Texas, Barbara Chambers and husband Scott, and Joan Isham and husband Joe, all of Dierks; also grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral services were at 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, in the Davis-Smith Funeral Home Chapel, Glenwood with Jonathan Isham and Chaplain Mark Miller officiating.

Interment was in the Bissell Chapel Cemetery.

