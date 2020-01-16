Obituary: Amalia ‘Molly’ Rider, 58, of Murfreesboro

Amalia “Molly” Rider, 58, of Murfreesboro died Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020.

She was born June 29, 1961, in Albuquerque, N.M., the daughter of the late Obie JR Rider and Maria Candelaria Rider.

She was a Baptist.

She was preceded in death by a daughter, Chastity Hope Pitchford.

Survivors include: her husband, Chris Rider of Murfreesboro; three sons, Johnny Ray Pitchford and wife, Christie, of Glenwood; Obie Rider, Jr. of Glenwood and Shawn Rider of Nashville; her daughter, Georgeanna Oliver of Newhope; her siblings and grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, in the Davis-Smith Funeral Home Chapel, Glenwood with Bro. Bobby Lock officiating.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.

Online at davis-smith.com.

