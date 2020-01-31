Home Breaking News Nashville Chamber of Commerce banquet Feb. 24

Nashville Chamber of Commerce banquet Feb. 24

This year’s Chamber of Commerce banquet will be Monday, Feb. 24 at the “Occasions” event center building on 1405 S. Fourth St.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. for a silent auction and the banquet will begin at 6 p.m.

Tickets are on sale now for $20 each. Tables of 8 and 10 are available.

The theme is “Bloom Where You Are Planted.”

Approximately 25 awards will be presented to our community. 

Some of the awards will include the following: 

Remodeled Buildings, New Buildings, Memorial Recognition, Orange & Black Award,                                                                                                                                          

Woman of the Year, and Man of the Year.

Tickets are on sale at: Murray Realty, 1st State Bank, Diamond Bank, Nashville City Park, Kids Dental Center, Special Moments on Main Street, Cash Saver, and Amelia’s Picalily Flowers & Gifts.

Chamber executive director Mike Reese says: ”This year’s event will provide good food, wonder and amazement.”

