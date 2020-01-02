Home Breaking News Memorial placed at legend’s grave Breaking News Memorial placed at legend’s grave By Nashville News Leader - January 2, 2020 71 0 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp A holiday visitor checks out the new memorial marker recently placed at Glen Campbell’s gravesite in Billstown by the Department of Arkansas Heritage. Co-sponsors of the marker are the Campbell Memorial Foundation and Stan Snyder, Campbell’s manager for nearly half a century. Foundation spokesman Steve Campbell said that an official dedication would be held for the marker at a later date. “It is a great first step in the efforts to memorialize Glen,” said Steve Campbell. “We’ve had a great response to the marker ... it was well written and got all we could on it to cover his musical career in limited fashion to honor what his career was about.” Campbell said more memorials would be added as the foundation could afford them, up to and perhaps including a statue. Like this:Like Loading... Related