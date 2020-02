Effective immediately, Howard County Children’s Center will no longer accept clothes, shoes, belts, purses, or hats for recycling due to the drastic drop in the market.

“We are sorry for this inconvenience, and hope to resume in the future,” said Rose Ray, HCCC executive director.

HCCC will continue to accept books, magazine, newspaper, office waste, cardboard and aluminum cans only.

