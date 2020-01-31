Fatal fire in Hempstead County

At approximately 9:28 a.m. Monday, Jan. 27, the Hempstead County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched to 146 Hempstead 188 in reference to a structure fire.

Upon arrival, the house was fully engulfed and had already collapsed.

Deputies spoke with Deatrice Henson, who was at the residence next door to the house fire.

She stated that she heard a loud explosion and then another explosion. She stated that she was on the phone and then when she got off the phone, she looked out the window and saw that the house was on fire and had collapsed.

Firefighters extinguished the fire as deputies attempted to make contact with the property owner, Evelyn Sampson, and her son, Anthony Sampson.

Deputies were then advised by some family members that where on scene who advised they made contact with Anthony Sampson and he said that his mother was still at home when he left to go to work.

Volunteer Fire Fighter Frankie Ingersoll then located a deceased person, believed to be Evelyn Sampson.

The body was sent to the Arkansas State Crime lab for positive identification and cause of death.

