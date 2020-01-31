Delight woman killed in wreck

A Delight woman was killed the afternoon of Friday, Jan. 24 in a one-vehicle wreck in Clark County, according to the Arkansas State Police.

Kellie Sutton, 50, was killed in the crash and her husband, Bob Sutton, 53, was injured.

The accident was reported around 2:45 p.m. on Highway 26 and Davidson Campground Road.

Mr. Sutton was behind the wheel of the couple’s westbound 2013 Honda CRV when it left the roadway, struck two trees and a culvert, which caused the vehicle to flip end over end and come to rest on its top in a creek.

Mr. Sutton was transported to the Arkadelphia hospital to be treated for his injuries.

ASP Cpl. Terry Sawyer reported that weather and road conditions at the time of the wreck were dry and clear.

Like this: Like Loading...