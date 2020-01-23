Attention Genealogist: New microfilm reader now at Howard County Library

A piece of equipment recently installed at the public library in Nashville will be a help to persons researching history or geneology.

A new, updated microfilm reader was donated by the Mine Creek-Paraclifta Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, which received a $5,000 grant from the Arvest Foundation. The organization then borrowed $2,000 to make the purchase.

There are more than 120 microfilm rolls going back to the early 1890s editions of the Nashville News, in addition to U.S. Census information. Files of the Nashville Leader and, now, the News-Leader are also available.

The pages of the newspapers are clearly displayed by the new equipment, and software enables the viewer to transfer the image to a storage memory stick for later printing by the researcher. The description of the new equipment notes that results are far superior to the old scanner which was maintained at the library by the DAR chapter.

DAR members visited other libraries with microfilm equipment before deciding on the Scan Pro System for Nashville.

Persons who are interested in contributing to the DAR to help with the purchase may send a donation to:

Mine Creek-Paraclifta

DAR Chapter

PO. Box 206

Nashville, AR 71852

With the new equipment, events, characters, sports, crimes. marriages, obituaries, etc., of the past 100+ years can by relived by future generations.

