4-H Barbecue Bowl to kick off Feb. 1

Hungry Howard County area pro football fans are invited to order smoked ribs or Cornish game hens in time for the Super Bowl.

The Howard County 4-H Foundation will conduct its annual 4-H Barbecue Bowl fund-raiser on Saturday, Feb. 1 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. or until meats are sold out.

The Barbecue Bowl will be held beside the Southwest Arkansas Radio Station on South Fourth Street in Nashville, offering full slabs of ribs for $25 and Cornish hens $5 each.

The Super Bowl will be played the next day. On cooking day, the vacant lot beside the radio station is covered with about a dozen large black smokers which are sending out mouthwatering aromas.

Persons wishing to order meat for pickup can call the Howard County Extension Office at 845-7517. The barbecue will also be available to purchase that day. Money raised will support 4-H educational programs in Howard County.

Jennifer Morrow is 4-H Program Assistant for Howard County.

