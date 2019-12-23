The Cecil ‘Birddog’ Harris Memorial Early Files

125 years ago: 1894

Take Nashville as a centre and draw an imaginary circle extending 20 miles in every direction and you have a scope of country that is hard to beat anywhere. Most of the farmers in this circle raise their supplies and have a surplus of nearly everything to sell as a result they are in better fix than many other parts of the state.

Rev. T. O. Owens, pastor of the Methodist Church of this place organized an Epworth League at the Methodist Church last Friday night. Devotional and church services will be held every Friday evening and a business meeting on the second Friday evening of each month.

______

99 years ago: 1920

The Supreme Court today affirmed the decision of the Howard County Circuit Court in the case of Joe B. Darling, who was sentenced by the lower court to 11 years in the penitentiary for the killing of Chas. Delno. At the August term, Darling was convicted of murder in the second degree and sentenced to serve eleven years in the penitentiary.

Darling killed Delno at Muddy Fork on the farm of Darling in November of last year. The killing resulted from a fuss between Darling and Delno over some cotton raised by Delno on the Darling farm and was witnessed by several persons.

Downtown Nashville at Christmas during the 1960s

97 years ago: 1922

Ed Frazier and his son Frank were bound over to the district court in McAlester, Oklahoma today on a charge of killing John Walker on Thanksgiving Day. The elder Frazier with his family was en route to Arizona from Murfreesboro and camped at Dow Lake. Walker, who resided near the camp stopped to play with some boys when it is alleged he was attacked by the two Fraziers. Witnesses said that the son, Frank, struck Walker over his head with a coat which was thought to have a rock in the pocket.

(Adv.) For your Christmas baking be sure to use Queen of the Pantry flour if you want the best results. Waggoner Gates Milling Company, Quality guaranteed or money back. Sold at Goodlett & Hanna, phones 47 and 48

Letter to Santa: Dear Santa, Please bring me a Beebee and a giddy and a boowoo and tanny. Charlotte Ramage.

_______

76 years ago: 1943

Urgent appeals have been received here by C. W. Ross, chairman of Howard County’s Salvage Committee, from two of the largest steel producers in America, stressing the necessity for greater collections of scrape metal.

“The need for scrap iron and steel will continue as long as the war lasts,” he said. “There’s still a lot of it lying around in Howard County. Let’s try to round it all up before Christmas.”

(Adv.) 2 Big Shows for the price of one. Howard Theatre, Friday and Saturday “The Ox-Bow Incident” starring Henry Fonda and “Gals Incorporated” with Leon Errol, plus “One Ham’s Family.”

Like this: Like Loading...