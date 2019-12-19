The Cecil ‘Birddog’ Harris Memorial Early Files

125 years ago: 1894

Milt Harris has exchanged his farm on Sandy Branch for the hotel, formerly known as the Lotz Hotel and has moved in and will take boarders. Capt. W. K. Cowling is the other party to the exchange.

The Populists are laughing in their sleeves at the defeat of the Democratic Party and are alluding themselves with the idea that they will be elected in two years from now. Just wait and see if old Democracy don’t ride out of the battle victorious when that time comes.

97 years ago: 1922

The city’s Benevolent Committee has announced that it will endeavor to raise a nice sum of money for a special fund with which to give the poor of the city Christmas cheer, and efforts have already begun to raise the funds. There are a number in the city who are in great need of Christmas cheer and if funds are not raised for giving them things for Christmas they will be left without.

Dear Santa Claus, I want a little train that runs on tracks, a little horse, a car, fruits, nuts and candy. From your friend, Lewis Tollett

Centennial Belles in Nashville, 1973, celebrating the 100th anniversary of Howard County.

76 years ago: 1943

Christmas cards mailed to service men and women overseas must carry first class postage, it was stated at the post office here yesterday. Some trouble and delay has been caused by some of these cards being dropped in the office with only 1.5cents postage. All persons are urged to put 3 cents on Christmas cards addressed to overseas addresses.

Thirty-seven hundred and seventy-five crappie and bass were planted in Lake Nichols, part of the fish being large ones for breeding purposes, including a large group of crappie four and five years old.

A fine batch of the fish were also placed in the pond on the Joe Ball orchard at Highland.

57 years ago: 1962

Armour’s Pike County Processing plant at Murfreesboro celebrated its second anniversary Friday and Saturday when thousands of visitors toured the busy plant where an average of 15,000 birds are processed daily.

Football Coach Dwight Jones, whose Scrapper elevens at Nashville the past eight years have won 62 games, lost 25 and tied 3, has been selected as head coach for the West in the annual All-Star schoolboy game at War Memorial Stadium.

Notice: The Nashville Saddle Club will have meeting and supper at the “Legion Hut” Friday night at 8 o’clock. All members and family are urged to attend.

