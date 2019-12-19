Obituary: Velma Ruth Jennings White, 74, of Nashville

Velma Ruth (Jennings) White, age 74, of Nashville, Ark., passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, at her home. She was born April 25, 1945 in Morton, Texas, the daughter of the late Floyd and Ruby Reed Jennings.

In addition to her parents Mrs. White was preceded in death by her son, Floyd Martin (Marty) Roland, and two brothers, Dalton Howard and Norman Ray Jennings.

Survivors include: her husband, Bobby White of Nashville, Ark. They were married on Aug. 11, 1973; one daughter, Theresa Lynn Andino and husband Noel of San Antonio, Texas; four grandchildren, Wesley Tolliver, Victoria Roland, Marti (Roland) Gunnels, Robert D. Roland, and five great-grandchildren; three sisters, Cleda and husband Corky Gilliam; Dorothy and husband J. Mark Thomas; Joy and husband Jerry Hale; one brother, Dorman and wife Jane Jennings and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.

The family wanted to express their deepest gratitude to the staff at Howard Memorial Hospital and Dierksen Hospice for their excellent care of Mrs. White during her final days.

Visitation was 1:00 p.m. until service time, Saturday, Dec. 14, at Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

Funeral services were at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 4, at Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville, with Rev. Larry D. Gilliam of Lubbock, Texas, officiating. Burial followed in Corinth Cemetery under the direction of Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

