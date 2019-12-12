Obituary: Peggy Marie Reese, 82, of Nashville

Peggy Marie Reese, 82, of Nashville, died Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, in Texarkana, Texas.

She was born June 17, 1937, in DeKalb, Texas to the late O.O. and Beatrice Smith.

She was retired from the Arkansas Department of Health. She was a member of the Chapel Hill Church of Christ.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Doug Reese; two brothers, J.L. and Royce Smith, and a stepson, Stephen Reese

Survivors include: a stepdaughter, Carla Goza and husband, John, of Texarkana, Texas; a stepson, Robert Reese of Dallas; a brother, Paul Smith of Redwater, Texas; also grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A graveside service was held Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. in Corinth Cemetery near Nashville with Rex Moorer officiating. Send the family an online sympathy to Nashville Funeral Home on Face Book.

