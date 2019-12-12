Obituary: Myra Jo Harwell Young, 85, of Nashville

Myra Jo Harwell Young died peacefully in her Nashville home on Dec. 9, 2019, following an extended illness. She was 85 years old.

Mrs. Young was born in 1934 to Joseph Benjamin Morris and Leila Maude Frey Harwell. She grew up in Nashville in a house on the Hope Highway, where an oak tree planted by her grandmother still stands. She was a smart and fun-loving girl who liked to sing and play the piano, play cards and games, and go fishing. She had many good times with her five siblings, large extended family, and numerous school friends. After graduating from Nashville High School in 1951, she married Harold Eugene Young of Nashville in April 1952. During their marriage, the Youngs lived, worked, and made lifelong friends in North Carolina, Virginia, Alabama, Texas, Louisiana, and Arkansas. She also had occasion over the years to travel all over the United States as well as Costa Rica, Mexico, and Morocco. The Youngs had been married for almost 65 years when Harold died in March of 2017.

Mrs. Young was primarily a full-time mother and homemaker who also loved her jobs over the years as an administrative assistant, often working as a “Kelly Girl.” She was an accomplished singer who performed in a cappella groups and played the piano at church. A devoted Christian, she taught Sunday School for many years and was an excellent example of strong morals and kindness toward others. She instilled a love of education in her children and was always active with PTA and school activities. When she sent her oldest child off to college, she decided that she was going to pursue a college degree as well. She obtained her B.S. in Early Childhood Education from the University of Houston at Clear Lake in 1983 and went on to obtain a master’s degree in Education from Texas A&M University at Texarkana in 2001, at the age of 67.

Mrs. Young is survived by her children: Susan Manning of Houston, Texas (Richard, deceased); Patricia Stinson of Nashville, Ark. (Gene); Jenny Anderson of New Boston, Texas (Fred Dan); John Young of Savannah, Ga. (Lori); and Amy Evrard of Williamsport, Md. (Chris); 10 grandchildren (Lea Bodie, Josh Stinson, Lillie Smith, Maggie Schneider, Hannah Topor, Austin Mote, Kathryn Manning, Sarah Chesshir, Mahala Young, Bowden Young); 11 great-grandchildren (Madisen Bodie, Theodore Bodie, Olivia Bodie, Wyatt Chesshir, Knox Stinson, Bella Topor, Samuel Stinson, Brett Chesshir, Reed Chesshir, Nathan Topor, Hudson Mote); one sister (Ann Harwell Parker of Nashville), one sister-in-law (Daphne Harwell of Pineville, La.); and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She will also be missed by a team of devoted caregivers who have loved her like family: Linda Martin, Fern Dixon, Keshia Hill-Brown, Robin Malone Scott, Kiffany Golston, and Peggy Weatherford.

In keeping with her wishes, a graveside service will be held at the Nashville Cemetery on Sunday, Dec. 15, at 3:30 p.m.

